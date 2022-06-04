Police investigate eight-month-old baby’s death By Press Association June 4 2022, 4.00pm Police are investigating the death (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in South Lanarkshire. Officers were called to an address in Larkhall on Friday after a report that an infant had died. The force said inquiries into the circumstances of the death are under way. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Friday, officers were called to an address in Larkhall in connection with the death an eight-month-old baby. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Londoners united in face of terrorism, says mayor on attack’s fifth anniversary Police seize around £486,000 worth of cannabis Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in Renfrewshire Retired police officer’s hospital bed death was an ‘avoidable accident’