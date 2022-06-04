Police investigate eight-month-old baby’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old baby in South Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to an address in Larkhall on Friday after a report that an infant had died.

The force said inquiries into the circumstances of the death are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Friday, officers were called to an address in Larkhall in connection with the death an eight-month-old baby.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”