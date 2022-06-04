Nine electric bikes stolen in overnight raid in hotel car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine electric bikes stolen in overnight raid in hotel car park

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 4.50pm
Police have launched an investigation (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are investigating after nine electric bikes and equipment were stolen from a van in a hotel car park.

The Iveco Dayli vehicle was parked in the Macdonald Hotel car park in Cardrona near Peebles when it was targeted between 8pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

Officers said “extensive inquiries” are under way to trace those responsible and recover the bikes which were stolen.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Borders.

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information, or who may have been in the area, and heard or saw anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“Finally, if anyone comes across the sale of bikes, which were stolen during the incident, then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1023 of Saturday, June 4, 2022 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

