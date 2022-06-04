Scots urged to celebrate Thank You Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scots urged to celebrate Thank You Day

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 12.02am
People are being urged to say thank you (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People are being urged to say thank you (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People are being urged to thank everyone who has helped the UK through the pandemic as part of national Thank You Day celebrations on Sunday.

The initiative, led by the Together Coalition, began in 2021 as a chance to get people together to celebrate what makes communities great.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is a partner in the initiative, which is also backed by celebrities including Lorraine Kelly, Gary Lineker and Prue Leith.

This year, the day coincides with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, who has been patron of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s cause for the past 70 years.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “Thank You Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the important people in our lives and say thank you after an incredibly difficult two years.

“I want to thank all our staff, volunteers and supporters who stepped up to help people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions across Scotland – we are so thankful to them all for their amazing efforts.

“This year’s celebrations are extra special as we are also celebrating Her Majesty the Queen who has been our patron for 70 years and a great support to the charity.”

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, urged people to help celebrate on June 5.

He said: “On Thank You Day this year we want the whole country to come together in a national moment of celebration – both for the Queen and her incredible lifetime of service but also for the millions of tiny individual acts of kindness that make our communities the special places they are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier