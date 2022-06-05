Police concerned for welfare of missing ‘vulnerable’ man in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a “vulnerable” man who has been missing from Dundee since Tuesday.

Jamie Collins, 20, was last seen in the Liff Road area at about 7pm on Tuesday.

Mr Collins, from Whitfield in Dundee, likes to travel on buses in the city.

We are continuing our search for Jamie Collins (20) from Dundee. Jamie likes to travel on buses and was last seen in Liff Rd, Dundee about 7pm on Tues, 31 May. Info to police via 101 quoting ref no 3608 of 31/05/22https://t.co/Aj6X36OCI8 pic.twitter.com/DBzxAEHqef — Dundee Police (@DundeePolice) June 3, 2022

Members of the public have been asked to check sheds and garages but police have urged people not to approach Mr Collins and to phone 101 immediately should he be sighted.

Anyone who travelled in the Liff Road area between 7.20pm and 8pm on Tuesday is also asked to submit any dashcam footage or recordings they may have.

Mr Collins is around 5ft 9 ins, with shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing white Nike trainers and a blue tracksuit.

Police said he is “quite distinctive as he has an unusual gait as he sways from side to side when walking”.

Chief Inspector David Bradley said: “We are really concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information at all that could potentially assist with our search to please come forward urgently.

“He is a particularly vulnerable individual and it is imperative he is traced as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3608 of May 31, 2022.