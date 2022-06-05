Man, 23, dies at windfarm construction site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 23, dies at windfarm construction site

By Press Association
June 5 2022, 7.08pm Updated: June 5 2022, 11.24pm
Police are investigating (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are investigating (David Cheskin/PA)

A 23-year-old man has died after he was injured at a windfarm construction site in Shetland.

Police received a report that a man had been injured in the Upper Kergord area at around 10.15am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but the 23-year-old died at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”

The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project which will see 103 turbines set around Shetland.

The site is run by BAM Nuttall, which the man who died worked for.

A BAM Nuttall spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, today, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by today’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with BAM Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

