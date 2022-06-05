Teaching union to hold annual meeting amid pay increase calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teaching union to hold annual meeting amid pay increase calls

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.02am
Teachers and lecturers will attend the EIS union’s AGM at Dundee’s Caird Hall (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teachers and lecturers across Scotland are to gather this week for the annual general meeting of the country’s largest teaching union.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which represents more than 80% of Scotland’s teaching professionals, will host its AGM at Dundee’s Caird Hall from Thursday to Saturday.

It comes as the union recently launched its Pay Attention campaign, calling for a 10% pay rise for teachers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A rally is expected to take place outside the venue on Saturday afternoon as part of the pay increase campaign.

As well as debates on motions, keynote speeches will be given by outgoing EIS president Heather Hughes and general secretary Larry Flanagan, who is set to step down from his post in the summer.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will also address attendees.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Now in its 175th year, the EIS is the largest teaching union in Scotland, and the oldest national organisation of its type in the world.

“The EIS AGM is one of the key events in the calendar of Scottish education, and always sparks considerable debate on the issues facing our education system.

“This year’s event is the first physical AGM that the EIS has held for three years, as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

“Following two years of online meetings, our members will be looking forward to reacquainting themselves with colleagues in person and engaging in lively debate on the key issues facing Scottish education.”

Mr Flanagan added: “As you would expect, the long-term impact of the Covid pandemic and the importance of supporting education recovery for young people across Scotland will continue to be key themes running throughout this AGM.

“In addition to this, the EIS is currently campaigning for a 10% pay increase for Scotland’s teachers, to help offset the current cost-of-living crisis.

“With inflation currently soaring, Scotland’s teachers deserve a fair pay rise – and the EIS AGM will help to ensure that Cosla and the Scottish Government pay attention to the need to pay Scotland’s teachers fairly.”

