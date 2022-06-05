Teaching union to hold annual meeting amid pay increase calls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teachers and lecturers across Scotland are to gather this week for the annual general meeting of the country’s largest teaching union.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which represents more than 80% of Scotland’s teaching professionals, will host its AGM at Dundee’s Caird Hall from Thursday to Saturday.

It comes as the union recently launched its Pay Attention campaign, calling for a 10% pay rise for teachers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A rally is expected to take place outside the venue on Saturday afternoon as part of the pay increase campaign.

As well as debates on motions, keynote speeches will be given by outgoing EIS president Heather Hughes and general secretary Larry Flanagan, who is set to step down from his post in the summer.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will also address attendees.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Now in its 175th year, the EIS is the largest teaching union in Scotland, and the oldest national organisation of its type in the world.

“The EIS AGM is one of the key events in the calendar of Scottish education, and always sparks considerable debate on the issues facing our education system.

“This year’s event is the first physical AGM that the EIS has held for three years, as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

“Following two years of online meetings, our members will be looking forward to reacquainting themselves with colleagues in person and engaging in lively debate on the key issues facing Scottish education.”

Mr Flanagan added: “As you would expect, the long-term impact of the Covid pandemic and the importance of supporting education recovery for young people across Scotland will continue to be key themes running throughout this AGM.

“In addition to this, the EIS is currently campaigning for a 10% pay increase for Scotland’s teachers, to help offset the current cost-of-living crisis.

“With inflation currently soaring, Scotland’s teachers deserve a fair pay rise – and the EIS AGM will help to ensure that Cosla and the Scottish Government pay attention to the need to pay Scotland’s teachers fairly.”