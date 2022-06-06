Teenager’s family in emotional plea on anniversary of river tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mother of a teenage boy who died in Renfrewshire’s River Gryffe has urged young people to make sure their families do not have to go through the same ordeal she has by being more aware of open water risks.

William McNally died on June 5 2021 after getting into difficulty at an area known as the Clay Pits at the River Gryffe, near Linwood. He was 13.

Sharron Drennan, William’s mother, said her son is still much loved and adored. She said: “I want to thank everyone who tried to help William that day.

“William was, and still is, very much loved and adored. He is missed by everyone, which was made abundantly clear last year when Linwood came to a standstill for his funeral.

“I want to make a plea to all young people: please make sure your mum doesn’t have to go through what I have. Please look out for each other and make sure all of your friends get home safely.”

William’s aunts, Jayne and Claire Drennan, have appeared in a video marking the first anniversary of his death – an event they called “catastrophic”.

Jayne Drennan said: “The impact of losing William has been catastrophic on the whole family. There’s a hole been blown through us that will never, ever, be able to be fixed.

“It is just a case of trying to get through the day really, and it’s been that way for a year.

“My sister has lost her son. My niece and nephew have lost their brother. My parents have lost their grandson and we’ve lost a nephew.”

Renfrewshire Council has stepped up efforts to improve water safety across the area. New lifebelts with GPS trackers have been placed at potentially dangerous points, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are able to trace.

A “no swimming” sign has also been affixed to the area where William drowned.

They will also visit schools and young people ahead of the summer holidays to warn them of the dangers of swimming in open water.

Communities and housing convener at Renfrewshire Council, Marie McGurk, said: “William’s death was a tragic accident, and this first anniversary of his passing is a harrowing reminder of the dangers swimming in open water can pose.

“In commissioning this video, we hope to make more young people aware that, no matter how tempting, swimming in rivers and other bodies of water can be dangerous.”

Sean Kersse, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Swimming in open waters, such as rivers, is very dangerous and we urge all young people to know the risks as well as how to keep safe.

“There is equipment available and signs indicating that it is not safe to swim in these rivers.

“Always familiarise yourself with the equipment and if someone does get into trouble in the water, use the life ring and throw-line rope and call emergency services, quoting the unique location number on the nearest sign.”