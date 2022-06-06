Union demands inquiry into Abellio contract claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union demands inquiry into Abellio contract claims

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 8.36pm Updated: June 6 2022, 10.40pm
In December 2019 it was announced Abellio would be stripped of their contract to run ScotRail (Jane Barlow/PA)
A union has demanded an inquiry after reports the newly-nationalised ScotRail was still paying its former operating company to run some support services.

TSSA called for the independent inquiry on Monday after reports that Dutch transport firm Abellio, which used to operate railways north of the border, will be running some services for the next three years, a move the union said would see the company earn millions.

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: “Three months since the end of their contract, failed franchiser Abellio are still making money from Scottish taxpayers. This is a disgrace.”

New Scotrail timetable
TSSA has called for an inquiry after reports ScotRail was still paying its former operator for services (Jane Barlow/PA)

In December 2019 it was announced Abellio would be stripped of its contract to run ScotRail and earlier this year the service entered public ownership.

However, the union said services including a customer helpline, parts of ScotRail’s payroll department, rail replacement buses and taxis, and the management of station tenancies are still being run by the former operator.

Mr Cortes said: “The Scottish Government have had more than two years to ensure that all Abellio’s contracts were ended at the same time.

“It is astonishing that a company that served Scottish passengers so badly are allowed to keep raking in the cash from the public purse.

“Enough is enough. I am demanding that an independent inquiry be set up into how Abellio have continued to. Scottish taxpayers deserve to know who is siphoning their money and why.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We will provide an update to Parliament shortly on this matter.

“However it should be noted that just four of nearly 200 contracts were carried over by Abellio as they were critical to maintain ScotRail services from day one of services being handed over to public ownership.

“Three out of four of those contracts have break points in the first year to allow other competitive alternatives to be identified.

“The fourth contract, crucially, secures the jobs of workers at the ScotRail Services Centre in Glasgow.”

