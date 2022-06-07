Football fans will have to leave Scotland game early to get home, ScotRail says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football fans will have to leave Scotland game early to get home, ScotRail says

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 7.36pm
Commuters and travellers at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station. ScotRail’s new timetable, which will see almost 700 fewer train services a day across Scotland, begins today whilst the deadlock over driver pay continues. Picture date: Monday May 23, 2022.
Commuters and travellers at Edinburgh's Waverley Station. ScotRail's new timetable, which will see almost 700 fewer train services a day across Scotland, begins today whilst the deadlock over driver pay continues. Picture date: Monday May 23, 2022.

Scotland’s state owned railway has warned football fans they will have to leave the Scotland’s first Nations League fixture before the game ends if they want to get home.

Newly nationalised ScotRail has urged those heading to Hampden Park for the Scotland v Armenia game on Wednesday to consider their travel options after the operator was forced to cut the number of services.

Kick off is at 7.45pm but the last train of the night from Mount Florida, the national stadium’s closet station, back to Glasgow Central will leave before the final whistle.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Semi Final – Hampden Park
Football fans will have to leave the Scotland v Armenia game early to get the train home, ScotRail have said (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail said there will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said the operator was “doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team”.

But he warned: “Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options.”

Some 700 services have been cut from the ScotRail timetable as a pay dispute rumbles on, with members of the Aslef union refusing to work on rest days as a result.

Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland’s rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.

The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.

Talks resumed on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be “constructive”.

ScotRail encouraged fans to get to the ground as early as possible as trains would be busy, with the turnstiles at Hampden Park opening at 6pm.

The operator also urged people to buy tickets ahead of time on the ScotRail app of via the mTicket system.

[[title]]

[[text]]

