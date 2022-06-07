Glasgow pupils help make app to teach children about viruses like Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Glasgow pupils help make app to teach children about viruses like Covid-19

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.02am
Primary 6/7 class in Anderston Primary School, Glasgow (University of Glasgow/PA)
Primary 6/7 class in Anderston Primary School, Glasgow (University of Glasgow/PA)

School pupils in Glasgow have been drafted in to help make an app designed to teach youngsters about respiratory viruses like Covid-19.

The Co-Immunicate app is aimed at schoolchildren aged five to 11 and is designed to teach them about respiratory viruses and how people’s immune systems help protect them against infection.

The app, now on the Apple App Store, uses augmented reality, quizzes and a game in an interactive learning experience, and is set to be presented to Glasgow Science Festival on Wednesday.

The software was developed by staff from the University of Glasgow, Glasgow School of Art and children at Anderston Primary School.

The Co-Immunicate app (University of Glasgow/PA)

Headteacher Elizabeth Hendry said the project is “particularly relevant under the current circumstances” and “has definitely inspired many of our young people”.

Students in the 2020/21 Primary 6/7 class provided drawings which were used to illustrate what happens after a respiratory virus infection and to help explain what viruses are.

Pupils provided voiceovers for the app and helped the developers test the software, giving feedback to help make it better.

The app uses research from Glasgow university’s Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, where scientists work to understand how respiratory infections change the cells that make up the respiratory tract, and the immune cells that move into the lung to protect it from a future attack.

Dr Megan Macleod, senior lecturer at the institute, said: “We wanted to create a fun and informative tool to help the pupils and the broader community understand what happens after a respiratory virus infection.”

As well as schoolchildren and scientists, Glasgow School of Art’s School of Simulation and Visualisation was brought into help design the app.

Dr Matthieu Poyade, a research fellow in the department who helped make the app with Orla McCorry, said: “It was really exiting being able to engage pupils in the design of the app.

“With this approach we expect to be able to make immunology more accessible to kids, using augmented reality on widely available mobile devices.”

