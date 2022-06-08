Man charged after death of 33-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged following the death of a 33-year-old in a coastal town.

Police were called to John Simpson Drive in Stranraer to reports that a man was seriously injured at around 11.40pm on Monday.

The injured man was taken to Galloway Community Hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later.

Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death in Dumfries and Galloway.

He is due to appear at Stranraer Sherriff Court on Wednesday and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.