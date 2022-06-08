Offshore electricity substation installed in ‘milestone’ for new wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Offshore electricity substation installed in ‘milestone’ for new wind farm

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 10.52am
An offshore electricity substation has been installed (NnG Offshore Wind Ltd/PA)
The first of two electricity substations has been installed at the site of a wind farm off the coast of Fife in a “significant milestone” for the project.

It means the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm can be fully connected to the National Grid ahead of its 54 turbines being installed in 2023.

NnG covers an area of about 105 square kilometres and will supply enough low-carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Once the turbines are installed, the power they generate will be exported by NnG’s two offshore substations to its onshore substation, where the energy will access the National Grid’s entry point at Crystal Rig in the Lammermuir Hills, East Lothian.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “Having the first of NnG’s two offshore substations in place is a really important moment for everyone involved in the construction of this major offshore development for Scotland.

Construction vessel
Huge construction vessels helped install the substation (NnG Offshore Wind Limited/PA)

“A lot of hard work has gone into preparing the seabed and installing two foundation jackets to help us reach this significant milestone and I’m pleased that we can now continue with connecting the platform to the grid and undertaking further foundation works.

“It’s an exciting time for NnG as construction continues both offshore and onshore and we are on track for our first turbines to be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.”

The “rock socket” seabed supports for the foundation jackets were prepared last year by the Saipem 7000 and Saipem 3000 construction vessels in a water depth of about 50 metres, to anchor the offshore substation to the seabed.

Saipem used what is said to be the largest offshore wind installation vessel in the world, the Heerema Sleipnir, to place the 1,100-tonne topside platform on to one of the two foundation jackets.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is being constructed 15.5km off the coast of Fife.

It will have a capacity of around 450MW and will offset more than 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

