Man in court on murder charge after death of 33-year-old

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 33-year-old in a coastal town.

Police were called to John Simpson Drive in Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, to reports that a man was seriously injured at around 11.40pm on Monday.

Gary Handling was taken to Galloway Community Hospital by ambulance, but he died a short time later.

Mark Allison, 23, faced charges of murder, assault and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.