UK Government minister backs bid for Unesco recognition for peat bog

A UK Government minister has given his backing to a bid for a “spectacularly beautiful” location which is home of some of the country’s rarest wildlife to be recognised by the United Nations.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said it would be “particularly fitting” for the area known as the Flow Country to be made a Unesco World Heritage site.

The site, which comprises more than 400,000 hectares of peatland that stretches across Caithness and northern Sutherland, is said to be the most extensive blanket bog system in the world.

The area is home to some of the UK’s rarest wildlife, including white-tailed sea eagles, curlews, otters and pine martens.

Peat bogs are also an important defence in the fight against climate change as the land can act as a “carbon sink”.

The area has been known as the Flow Country since nature conservancy surveyors began to examine the land there in the 1950s, with the name derived from “floi” – an old Norse word which means wet or marshy.

A group of organisations, including NatureScot, Highland Council, RSPB Scotland and the University of the Highlands and Islands have joined together to form the Flow Country Partnership, which is promoting the bid for Unesco status.

Documents have to be submitted by the UK Government this year, with a decision not due until mid 2024.

Mr Stewart said: “These incredible peatlands are so special.

“Not only is the area spectacularly beautiful, carbon is trapped here naturally, making it vital in our fight against climate change.

“This unique ecosystem, enjoyed by the UK’s rarest wildlife, should be celebrated.

“Gaining Unesco World Heritage status would be particularly fitting for this amazing landscape and also help level up the area, encouraging sustainable tourism and supporting local green jobs.”

Flow Country World Heritage project co-ordinator Dr Steven Andrews said: “Having the minister for Scotland visit the site not only demonstrates the political support for this bid but also highlights the added attention that this very special region can receive, and potentially capitalise on.

“World Heritage status for the Flow Country would be an incredible recognition of the world-class nature of the Flow Country’s blanket bog and also a huge commendation of the land managers who have contributed to maintaining this exceptional ecosystem.”