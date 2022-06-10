Man dies after crash involving car and agricultural vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies after crash involving car and agricultural vehicles

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 8.24am
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has died following a crash which involved a car and two agricultural vehicles.

The collision happened on the A199 near Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the BMW, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the other drivers was treated for a minor injury.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “Sadly, as a result of this crash, a man lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, specifically the BMW, to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been recording with dashcam at the location to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.

“Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2254 of Thursday 9 June 2022.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened at around 6am on Friday.

