Four politicians take on MoonWalk to raise funds for breast cancer charity

Politicians are set to brave the dark on Saturday evening as they take on the MoonWalk to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.

SNP MSP Christina McKelvie will be joined by Labour’s Monica Lennon, Gillian Mackay from the Scottish Greens and Christine Jardine MP from the Liberal Democrats.

Last year, Ms McKelvie completed treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

They will walk 13.1 miles across Edinburgh as part of the Holyboob team to raise funds for Walk The Walk as the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

The charity raises money and awareness for breast cancer causes and aims to encourage people to start walking as a way of keeping fitter and healthier.

Christina McKelvie who has been the MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse since 2011, said: “Walk The Walk does so much incredible work, from research into breast cancer to helping improve the lives of those who have cancer now and it’s great to be able to help raise funding and awareness for them.”

Scottish Labour MSP for the Central Scotland region, Monica Lennon, said: “Christina has been inspirational in her fight with breast cancer and I am delighted to be invited to join her team for the MoonWalk.

Monica Lennon will join cross-party colleagues at the MoonWalk event on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Breast cancer doesn’t care about politics, and it will be a real pleasure to be a part of the cross-party Holyboobs team as the Moonwalkers turn Edinburgh pink for the event, and all the better if we can raise a great sum for Walk The Walk.”

Fellow central Scotland MSP, Gillian Mackay, said: “Everyone taking part in the Moonwalk will be impacted by breast cancer in some way, I know from friends the impact a diagnosis has, not only on the person but their families too.

Gillian Mackay MSP will join fellow politicians on the moonwalk to raise awareness of breast cancer on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Katharine Hay/PA)

“That’s why the work that Walk The Walk is doing to raise both funds and awareness is vital, and I am very pleased to be taking part with colleagues from across the political spectrum.”

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine Gillian Mackay MSP will join fellow politicians on the MoonWalk to raise awareness of breast cancer on Saturday June 11 in Edinburgh (Aaron Chown/PA)

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, said: “Breast cancer is a huge issue for me having lost an aunt to it and watched several of my friends fight it in recent years.

“After the pandemic, it is even important to be aware and doing everything we can to increase the odds of beating it.

“I don’t know when I’ve looked forward to a walk so much or it has meant so much to me.”