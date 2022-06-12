Scottish police consider action after rejecting ‘derisory’ £565 pay bump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish police consider action after rejecting ‘derisory’ £565 pay bump

By Press Association
June 12 2022, 5.52pm
Police are considering industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police are considering industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police officers have rejected a “derisory” flat £565 annual pay increase and are considering industrial action.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) turned down the pay deal and said any action it takes would be “impactful”.

SPF general secretary Calum Steele told BBC Scotland: “There is palpable anger across our workforce.

“The options we are looking at are wide and they are varied.

“They will be impactful, and be in no doubt that the willingness of the police service to simply stand back and accept this derisory offer, at a time that other bodies and other workers will be taking much more action than we are capable of doing, the notion that we are going to accept that and stay silent is simply a fantasy.”

Members of the force are restricted on how they can protest, for legal reasons, but Mr Steele said SPF members were willing to take action “for many months” unless “significant improvement” is made.

The SPF, which represents all officers of varying ranks, asked for 3.4%.

It said the current offer amounted to about 2% for most members and 1% for its higher-earning members.

A Scottish government spokesman said negotiations over pay were “ongoing”.

Mr Steele added: “There are many options that are available to us. We’re looking strongly at all of them.

“The goodwill that this police service runs on is undoubtedly disappearing faster than snow off the proverbial dyke.”

Police payments are negotiated by the Police Negotiating Board, which includes Police Officer Staff Associations, Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland and Scottish Government.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said they were unable to comment while the discussions were ongoing.

Last year officers received a £700 pay rise and a separate non-consolidated payment of £250.

