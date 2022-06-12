Police make renewed appeal following attempted murder in Paisley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a 43-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident being treated as attempted murder.

The attack happened in Ferguslie Park Avenue in Paisley, at the junction with Baroachan Way, at about 9.40pm on Friday.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains.

Detective Inspector Gary Sergeant, of Paisley Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to any drivers who may have dashcam footage or anyone locally who may have private CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 3843 of 10 June 2022, or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”