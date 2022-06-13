More than half of visitor attractions in Scotland struggle to recruit new staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

More than half of visitor attractions in Scotland struggle to recruit new staff

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 12.34pm Updated: June 13 2022, 12.36pm
Edinburgh is home to some of Scotland’s most visited attractions (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh is home to some of Scotland’s most visited attractions (Jane Barlow/PA)

An organisation representing Scotland’s visitor attractions has launched a campaign to boost recruitment as a survey revealed more than half are having trouble finding new staff.

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) said 55% of the 850-plus tourist destinations in Scotland experienced challenges recruiting staff last month.

The body has warned the recruitment difficulties were not only limiting attractions’ performance but also their post-pandemic recovery, and it has now launched a recruitment drive to get more people working in the sector.

Gordon Morrison, ASVA’s chief executive, said the sector provided more than 17,000 jobs and there was a “huge range of exciting roles available in every corner of the country”.

“The range of fantastic job opportunities within our sector is unparalleled and, for those who want it, there is a hugely enjoyable and fulfilling career to be had working in some of Scotland’s most iconic, awe-inspiring venues, locations, and world-class experiences,” he said.

The attractions sector is a major contributor to the Scottish tourism economy, and in 2019 there were more than 65 million visitors to Scottish attractions.

Heritage tourism alone is estimated to be worth £1.8 billion to the Scottish economy.

As part of the recruitment drive, the ASVA has produced a short film which features footage from a range of its member organisations and attractions including Historic Environment Scotland, The National Trust for Scotland, and Belhaven Brewery.

The video features attractions staff speaking about what it is like to work in the sector, and the range of roles it offers.

Mr Morrison said: “A common misconception is that working in tourism is a job, not a career. We hope this video goes some way to dispelling this.”

The ASVA said it was also working with partners, such as the Department for Work and Pensions, to support recruitment in the attractions sector.

As part of its campaign, the video will be shared with academic institutions to ensure the sector is highlighted to students and alumni, ASVA said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]