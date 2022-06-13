Major campaign push for new blood donors as demand in hospital increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major campaign push for new blood donors as demand in hospital increases

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 12.02am
A new campaign has been launched to try and boost numbers of new blood donors as demand in hospitals increases (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)

A major push for more blood donors has been made in a new campaign as hospitals have reportedly seen an increase in demand.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is hoping to encourage some 16,000 new blood donors in the next 12 months to bring levels up to a more secure position.

The donor base reached record low levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation confirmed.

Debbie McNaughton, SNBTS’s associate director said since lockdowns have ended, demand for blood in hospitals is currently seeing a 7% increase.

The new campaign, featuring blood donors from across Scotland, and which was filmed in Glasgow this year, has been launched in time for World Blood Donor Day on Monday.

“The campaign is required to help us recruit new blood donors,” Ms McNaughton said.

“We currently have 96,295 blood donors and we need to build this to 105,000 active blood donors.”

She said the increase in demand for blood in hospitals is down to there being “high levels of activity” since Covid restrictions eased.

“This is welcome news,” she added, “so we are asking people in Scotland to register as blood donors now, to allow this good work to continue.”

Virginia, 17, from Springburn Academy in Glasgow, featured in the campaign.

She said: “I personally believe that everyone who can donate blood should do so.

“It is such a rewarding feeling, knowing that you have made an impact in someone’s life. At first, I was a bit worried, but once you’re there the staff are amazing and the process is pain-free.

“I will definitely go back and donate more blood once my three months are over.”

Ms McNaughton added: “If you have never given blood before, or have not given blood for a while, our message is simple: We need people like you to come forward and give blood.

“It’s never been easier to register as a blood donor.

“You can book your appointment online and 84% of active donors now have an online account. Open yours at scotblood.co.uk, and help us keep NHS Scotland running.”

World Blood Donor Day takes place on June 14 each year.

The day was created to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

It also aims to highlight the critical contribution voluntary unpaid blood donors make to national health systems across the world.

This year, the host country for World Blood Donor Day is Mexico.

