Five taken to hospital after tenement fire By Press Association June 15 2022, 7.08am Firefighters tackled the blaze (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Five people have been taken to hospital following a fire in a tenement in Edinburgh. Four fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene at a four-storey tenement in Leith Walk when the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Wednesday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five casualties suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation were transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Three people were given precautionary checks at the scene by ambulance crew and a dog rescued from the building was given oxygen by firefighters. The last fire crews left the scene just before 6am. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fire crews tackle blaze at former Fife gas plant near Ballingry VIDEO: Quick-thinking St Andrews cleaners alert neighbours to house fire Burning furniture thrown from Dundee flat during early-morning blaze Fire crews tackle turbine blaze in Dundee industrial estate