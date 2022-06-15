Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Highlands By Press Association June 15 2022, 11.18am Police are appealing for information about a crash which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life (Joe Giddens PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in the Highlands are appealing for information about a crash which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life. The 39-year-old man suffered what is described as “life-threatening injuries” after an incident on the A836 road in Caithness. The crash, which happened about about 3.15pm on Tuesday at Quarryside, Castletown, involved the man’s BMW R1100 motorcycle and a Skoda Karoq vehicle. The injured motorcyclist was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital but was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated. The driver and passengers of the car were not injured. The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for crash investigation work to take place and for recovery of the vehicles. Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Police Scotland, said: “At this time, we are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances. “We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cyclist dies and pedestrian in hospital after crash involving car Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Ayrshire crash Man dies after crash involving car and agricultural vehicles