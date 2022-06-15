Ukrainian opera singer launches Refugee Festival Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian opera singer launches Refugee Festival Scotland

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 11.58am
(l to r) Khaled Qasem, Abdourahmane Mbengue, Oksana Mavrodii, Fatou Gitteh and Shawki AlDubiee preparing for Refugee Festival Scotland (Paul Chappells/PA)
A Ukrainian opera singer is among the performers launching Scotland’s festival dedicated to those who have had to flee conflict.

Refugee Festival Scotland takes place each year and is a celebration of the many ways refugees contribute to the country’s cultural scene through food, drink, music, dance, language and art.

Much of the programme includes contributions from artists and performers who came to Scotland seeking refuge and the communities that have welcomed them.

Oksana Mavrodii, a soprano singer from Ukraine and deputy conductor of the Glasgow Male Philharmonic Choir, has organised fundraising concerts to support people affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

She is working with the Scottish Refugee Council and local communities to support those fleeing the conflict.

“When I heard about Refugee Festival Scotland, I wanted to get involved,” she said.

“During the hard times, it’s important to stand up and use your voice.

“Being a musician, music is the best way for me to do that and the festival is a really great platform.”

At the festival she will perform alongside concert pianist Iryna Melnychenko, who recently arrived in Glasgow from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The pair will be joined by T2 Trainspotting actor Thierry Mabonga, who came to Scotland when he was eight after escaping the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo with his family.

Oksana Mavrodii has organised fundraising concerts to support people affected by the war in her native Ukraine (Paul Chappells/PA)

“I arrived not speaking a word of English, so I can understand the struggles of having to move country and start again,” he said.

“You’re not in control of where you come from but you are in control of how you respond to that.

“Being part of two cultures can be complex, but it’s made me into the person I am today.”

Ms Mavroddi, who has worked with children fleeing Syria, said she has noticed many Ukrainians becoming part of Scotland’s refugee community.

For her, though, some of her family, including her father, are still in Ukraine.

“It’s surreal,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone expects to find themselves in that situation.

“The response from people in Scotland has been amazing, though. You don’t need to ask twice. It’s been positively overwhelming.”

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said: “This has been a year of terrible stories.

“War in Ukraine, unrest in Afghanistan, families stranded and separated by bureaucracy, Rwandan detention centres and people left with no option but to risk their lives on dangerous journeys in a desperate bid to reach a place of safety.

“But there are other, happier stories, and these are the ones that Refugee Festival Scotland aims to tell.

“Stories of friendship, resilience, hope and new beginnings.

“So, please join us for this exciting programme of events, make new friends, have fun, and show the world that Scotland welcomes refugees.”

