Police launch biker safety campaign

Unmarked police motorcycles with cameras will be patrolling roads popular with bikers in areas across the east of Scotland in a bid to improve safety.

Operation Dogma will launch on Saturday with a focus on motorcycles.

Officers will use the latest GPS recording equipment to make roads safer in Fife, Forth Valley, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “Sadly we continue to see motorcyclists seriously injured and even killed in crashes on our roads, particularly during the summer months when more are out and about enjoying favourable riding conditions.

“Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation that crashes can cause, not just to road users but to the family and friends of those involved, and we want to reduce the number of incidents and help make roads safer for everyone.

“Our aim is to engage with and offer advice to all road users. We will also be carrying out enforcement work and officers will not hesitate to deal with any issues that come up.

“Officers will also be stopping at popular motorcycle rendezvous locations to chat with bikers and help with any issues and provide advice if needed.”