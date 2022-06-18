Police launch biker safety campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police launch biker safety campaign

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 2.46am
Unmarked police bikes will step up patrols to improve safety on roads (PA)
Unmarked police motorcycles with cameras will be patrolling roads popular with bikers in areas across the east of Scotland in a bid to improve safety.

Operation Dogma will launch on Saturday with a focus on motorcycles.

Officers will use the latest GPS recording equipment to make roads safer in Fife, Forth Valley, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “Sadly we continue to see motorcyclists seriously injured and even killed in crashes on our roads, particularly during the summer months when more are out and about enjoying favourable riding conditions.

“Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation that crashes can cause, not just to road users but to the family and friends of those involved, and we want to reduce the number of incidents and help make roads safer for everyone.

“Our aim is to engage with and offer advice to all road users. We will also be carrying out enforcement work and officers will not hesitate to deal with any issues that come up.

“Officers will also be stopping at popular motorcycle rendezvous locations to chat with bikers and help with any issues and provide advice if needed.”

