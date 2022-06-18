Elderly woman injured in car crash dies, police confirm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly woman who was injured in a car crash has died, Police Scotland confirmed.

The 90-year-old was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris car which was involved in an accident involving a cyclist and pedestrian on Tuesday June 14.

She was taken to hospital after the incident, on the A815 road in Dunoon, but Police Scotland said she had “succumbed to injuries” on Friday.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died yesterday evening in hospital.”

He added that police investigations into the incident were continuing, and urged anyone who witnesses the crash to contact the force.