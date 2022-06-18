Motorcyclist dies 11 days after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist who was injured in an accident more than a week ago has died.

The 73-year-old man was riding a green Yamaha motorbike on Monday June 6 when it was involved in a crash.

He was taken to hospital after the incident at the roundabout between the A817 and the A814 near to Garelochhead, in Argyll and Bute.

However, Police Scotland confirmed he died on Friday June 17.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, where sadly he succumbed to injuries yesterday evening. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

He added that investigations into the incident were continuing, and urged anyone who had witnesses the crash to contact Police Scotland.