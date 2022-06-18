Expert warns Covid infections could be ‘substantially higher’ than one in 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expert warns Covid infections could be ‘substantially higher’ than one in 30

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 11.20am
The number of people with Covid in Scotland could be ‘substantially higher’ than the one in 30 that has been estimated, an expert said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Levels of Covid infection in Scotland could be “substantially higher” than the one in 30 people who are estimated to have the virus, an expert has warned.

Professor Rowland Kao said the lack of surveillance monitoring meant infection levels were unknown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has estimated that one in 30 people in Scotland had coronavirus in the week ending June 10 – the second week in a row that infection numbers have risen.

Scotland also has higher numbers of cases than the other nations of the UK, with infection levels in England put at one in 50 people by the ONS, while in Wales and Northern Ireland one in 45 were estimated to have the disease.

Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld has already told how Scotland is experiencing another wave of Covid-19 infections.

And Professor Kao, an epidemiology expert from Edinburgh University, said that infection levels were “probably” higher than the one in 30 that the ONS has estimated.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Kao said: “One of the things is that we actually don’t know how much Covid is out there, because we no longer do surveillance for it.

“So that one in 30 is probably substantially higher.”

He said rising Covid numbers were linked to the emergence of a new variant “which is slightly different from the Omicron variant which was spreading earlier this year, which is now becoming more prevalent”.

This version of the virus is now the predominant one in the US, he added, saying: “We think it is probably more transmissible than the previous variant, so that is one of the big things.”

But he also said governments were “doing very, very little to control the virus right now”, which could also be contributing to the increase in cases.

Prof Kao said: “We’re essentially going about our daily businesses as usual and we are not testing.

“And that not testing means we are not even able to pick up the disease, we also don’t know how much is out there.”

While he stressed “any talk of a lockdown right now is not appropriate”, he added that people should try to isolate if they have cold-like symptoms.

The expert told people: “One of the most important things is if you think you have Covid or something like it – and remember current versions do seem to be similar to the common cold – is to isolate, to put yourself out of circulation.

“By far, removing people who are infectious from contact with others is the most important thing we can do to prevent the transmission of disease.”

Going to work with common cold symptoms “really would be a bad idea at this point”, he said.

“For most of us Covid is relatively minor, we don’t have too many symptoms, but people are still getting long Covid, so even healthy people can have quite severe symptoms for a while and some people are at risk of severe illness and death.”

He advised: “The key thing is, if you have symptoms you should try to isolate, even if you are not sure it is Covid.

“If you can get a test, get a test. But if you can’t, try to keep away from other people.”

