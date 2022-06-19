Police investigate two deliberate fires in Scottish Borders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation into two linked incidents of wilful fire-raising in Peebles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first incident took place at around 2.30am in High Street where a wheelie bin was set on fire.

Officers were then called to Peebles Swimming Baths in Port Brae following a report of a second bin being set on fire and spreading to the building.

Police in the Borders are appealing for information following two incidents of wilful fire raising in Peebles. The first incident took place around 2.30am on Sunday, 19 June, 2022 when a bin was deliberately set on fire on High Street. More information:https://t.co/E5KcbGbLYK pic.twitter.com/EVgL7sHqxd — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) June 19, 2022

Local police are treating the incidents as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, of Police Scotland’s CID, said: “Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of these fires.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously that you get in touch with officers.”