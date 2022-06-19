Police investigate two deliberate fires in Scottish Borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police investigate two deliberate fires in Scottish Borders

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 1.04pm
Police Scotland officers are investigating two linked incidents of wilful fire-raising (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland officers are investigating two linked incidents of wilful fire-raising (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police have launched an investigation into two linked incidents of wilful fire-raising in Peebles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first incident took place at around 2.30am in High Street where a wheelie bin was set on fire.

Officers were then called to Peebles Swimming Baths in Port Brae following a report of a second bin being set on fire and spreading to the building.

Local police are treating the incidents as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, of Police Scotland’s CID, said: “Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of these fires.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously that you get in touch with officers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]