Man badly hurt after being attacked outside nightclub in early hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was attacked outside a nightclub in Greenock in the early hours of Sunday.

It happened at about 2.55am outside the Word Up club in Dalrymple Street.

The 20-year-old, who was badly hurt, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect, in his early 20s, who was wearing a dark jumper, light trousers and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Nikki Wake said: “Our enquiries into the assault are ongoing and we are carrying out a review of CCTV.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of this incident…

“I would particularly appeal to taxi drivers or those who attended the club to come forward if you witnessed the assault.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0623 of Sunday June 19.