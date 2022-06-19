University launches free course to help young people cope with impact of Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

University launches free course to help young people cope with impact of Covid

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.03am
The course will consider the impact Covid has had on children and young people (Danny Lawson/PA)
A new course is being launched to examine the “collective trauma” of Covid on young people – with one of the experts involved warning that the full impact of the pandemic has not yet been seen.

Glasgow University lecturer Christine Hadfield said: “We have yet to witness the full impact of the Covid pandemic on our children and young people.”

She spoke out as the university launched a free new course which will look at how young people’s emotional wellbeing has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis – which has seen school children have to deal with periods of learning from home during lockdown.

University students have also had to cope with this, with some having to isolate in halls of residence at times during the pandemic.

Students were at times required to isolate in their halls of residence during the pandemic. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The two-week long, online course, “Supporting young people’s mental wellbeing post-Covid”, has been developed with staff in the University’s School of Education.

It will examine the impact trauma can have on the developing brain, as well as how isolation and loss may have impacted on young people.

And it sets out to provide specific strategies and tools which could be used by teachers, social workers, parents and others to encourage children and young people to both recognise and discuss their emotions post pandemic.

Ms Hadfield said the course was aimed at anyone who was involved with children on a daily basis “whether it is parents, guardians or professionals in a variety of contexts”.

She said: “We have all been through what I would consider to be a collective trauma during Covid.

“Over that last two and a half years, we have become increasingly aware of the importance of our emotional and mental wellbeing as well as the importance of our connection with others.

“Through this course we will explore this issue in a bit more depth to see how we can support each other and our young people in the post Covid-19 era.

“We don’t know the long-term effects of this pandemic for any of us, but we hope that our two-week course will help to start that conversation and also look at how we might support young people to move forward post pandemic.

Mary Lappin, a lecturer in grief and loss education, who is deputy head of the School of Education, said: “For many, an experience of loss and bereavement will have had a considerable impact.

“Significant loss can be a painful and lonely experience and the accompaniment of adults, the modelling of healthy grief and a growing understanding of the potential impact of loss can be a most helpful way to support the wellbeing and flourishing of our young people post pandemic.”

More details on the course, including how to sign up, are available online at 

https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/supporting-young-people-s-mental-wellbeing-post-covid

