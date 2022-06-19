Rise in reports of bullying in NHS ‘deeply alarming’ say Scottish Conservatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Rise in reports of bullying in NHS ‘deeply alarming’ say Scottish Conservatives

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.03am
Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane has said reports of bullying in the NHS are “deeply worrying” (PA)
Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane has said reports of bullying in the NHS are “deeply worrying” (PA)

Bullying has increased by almost 50% across Scottish health boards, the Scottish Conservatives claim.

In total, 724 cases of bullying were recorded across the NHS, representing a 47% rise from 126 in 2017-18 to 185 in 2021-22, according to the party.

In NHS Highland, the recorded instances of bullying have increased by 600% over the last five years, but fell by 12.5% last year.

Eleven cases of bullying were recorded in NHS Tayside in 2017-18 compared to 35 in 2021-22 – an increase of 218% and 94%.

The increase in reports of bullying is not uniform across all Scottish health boards, however.

Over the last year, reports of bullying in NHS Borders dropped by 57% and 63% over the last five years.

Incidents of bullying in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde were falling, but rose last year from less than five to 10.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives via a Freedom of Information request reveal there were 724 cases recorded over that period – with a steady rise from 126 in 2017-18 to 185 in 2021-22.

The most startling rises in bullying cases came in NHS Highland (from five in 2017-18 to 35 in 2021-22) and NHS Tayside (from 11 to 35).

Shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as “deeply alarming”, given the problems with recruiting and retaining staff across Scotland’s health service, and highlighted a “worrying culture” within the NHS.

Dr Gulhane said: “This dramatic rise in bullying cases in Scotland’s health service is deeply alarming – no one should be subjected to intimidation in the workplace.

“Workplace culture in any organisation is set at the very top – and in this case that’s individual health board bosses and, ultimately, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.”

Dr Gulhane said a shortage of staff is the biggest problem facing the NHS.

He added: “When recruitment and retention of staff is your top priority, a sharp increase in bullying cases is the last thing you need.

“There is never a justification for bullying, which can have a hugely damaging effect on the mental health of staff who have been overstretched for years and are more exhausted than ever due to the pandemic.

“Bullying can never be tolerated or covered up, as this creates a dangerous workplace environment where staff are fearful of speaking out.

“The Health Secretary has a duty to ensure our NHS is properly resourced and that health boards foster an open, tolerant workplace culture.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]