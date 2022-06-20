Man charged after body found at property on Orkney By Press Association June 20 2022, 8.28pm A man will appear in court on Tuesday (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after the body of a second man was found at a property on Orkney. The body of the 21-year-old man was discovered at an address on Marengo Road on the island at about 7.35am on Sunday. A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He has been detained in custody and will appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A police spokesman said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major search operation PCSO left with serious injuries after ‘targeted attack’ in Esher Tuesday court round-up — Drunk-drove straight to police station Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London