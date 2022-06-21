Patrick Stewart urges MSPs to support bid to legalise assisted suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Patrick Stewart urges MSPs to support bid to legalise assisted suicide

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 9.50pm
Sir Patrick Stewart has urged MSPs to back new legislation (David Parry/PA)
Sir Patrick Stewart has urged MSPs to back new legislation in Scotland that would legalise assisted dying.

The X-Men and Star Trek actor gave a video message saying terminally ill people should not be forced to end their lives in pain.

“Dying people should not be forced to take drastic measures travelling to another country to take their own life,” he said.

“They should have the choice to die at home on their own terms.”

Earlier, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, who is bringing forward a Bill that would allow terminally ill and mentally competent adults to end their lives, said the “tide is turning” in favour of assisted suicide.

His proposed Assisted Dying Scotland Bill, which he hopes to formally introduce early next year, will be the third attempt to legalise assisted dying in Scotland.

Mr McArthur wants to introduce assisted dying as a choice for adults who are terminally ill and mentally competent, and says there are strong safeguards built into his Bill.

However, the MSP said “this issue is one that divides opinion and gives rise to strong emotions on both sides”.

He pledged to “take a pragmatic approach, listening to those who have concerns or questions as well as those who are strongly supportive”.

He said he believed MSPs will back it, making Scotland the first place in the UK to legalise assisted dying.

Sir Patrick, who has previously campaigned on the cause, urged people in his video message to sign Dignity in Dying’s petition to bring forward legislation to allow assisted dying for adults who are terminally ill and have mental capacity.

“Dying people in Scotland should not be forced to die in pain against their wishes,” he said.

“I am asking members of the Scottish Parliament to support Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying Bill.”

A summary of the consultation responses is expected to be published when Holyrood returns after the summer recess, with Mr McArthur saying changing the law to permit assisted dying is “an opportunity that must be grasped”.

