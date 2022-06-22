Covid cases increase by almost one third in a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid cases increase by almost one third in a week

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 3.26pm
Public Health Scotland said 15,541 cases of Covid were reported in the week to June 19 in Scotland (PA)


Cases of Covid-19 rose by almost a third in Scotland last week, according to the latest figures.

There were 15,541 cases reported in the week to June 19, up 30.5% from the previous week when there were 11,909, data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows.

The number of Covid patients newly admitted to hospital also increased, rising to 696 in the week ending June 14 – up 15.2% on the week before.

In the seven days to June 19, 20 people were admitted to intensive care units, which was one more than the previous seven-day period.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) elevated the classification of Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5 to the status of “variants of concern” on the basis of observed growth.

Coronavirus test


PHS said it “continues to monitor Covid-19 variants of concern, in collaboration with other public health agencies in the UK”.

The PHS report said 15.5% of all cases reported in the week to June 19 were thought to be reinfections.

Over that week, the 40-49 age group had the highest proportion of reported cases in Scotland.

The highest proportion of people admitted to hospital were those aged 80 and over (26.9%) in the week to June 14.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week showed the number of Scots believed to have Covid had increased to one in 30 – up from one in 40 the previous week.

The ONS estimates that in the week ending June 11, 176,900 people in Scotland had the virus – about 3.36% of the population.

The estimated Covid rate in Scotland is higher than in England, where it is believed one in 50 people had coronavirus in the week ending June 11, while one in 45 people are estimated to have had the virus in both Wales and Northern Ireland.

