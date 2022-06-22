Fire safety campaign launches after outdoor blazes double in summer 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire safety campaign launches after outdoor blazes double in summer 2021

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 5.02pm
The number of avoidable outdoor fires more than doubles last year, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said (Balintore Fire Station/PA)
Firefighters dealt with more than double the amount of outdoor blazes last year than in 2020, new figures have revealed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said its crews had responded to 1,466 incidents between June 21 and August 23 2021 of fires involving grass, woodlands and crops.

That compares with 713 such incidents the previous year, it added.

The fire service has just launched its summer safety campaign, and is appealing for people to be aware of “how quickly things can get out of hand”.

With the SFRS revealing it had to deal with more than 3,000 blazes that were started deliberately last summer, fire chiefs are also urging parents to make clear the “costs and consequences of starting a fire”.

Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry, the head of prevention and protection at the SFRS, said: “When a young person deliberately starts a fire, they are risking their safety, their future, and the welfare of others. Firefighters are also being dragged away from genuine emergencies.

“Our prevention work will continue across the country, but it goes without saying that we take deliberate fire-setting very seriously and will always work with our partners in Police Scotland to identify those responsible.”

With outdoor wildfires having the potential to burn for several days, damaging large parts of Scotland, Mr Perry also stated: “We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand.”

He said: “Outdoor fires can spread very quickly and can cause huge damage – both to areas of countryside and indeed can spread quickly within tents and caravans.

“We understand that people will, of course, want to take to the countryside and holiday in Scotland this year. But please be careful and bear in mind that human behaviour can drive the risk of fire down significantly.”

He advised people: “First and foremost, before lighting any outdoor fires, check for any restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave.”

