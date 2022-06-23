Centuries-old trap once used to snare humans stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Centuries-old trap once used to snare humans stolen

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.28am
Police Scotland are investigating after a centuries-old trap was taken from Deer Abbey in Mintlaw (Police Scotland/PA)
A centuries-old trap that would once have been used to catch poachers and trespassers has been stolen from an historic building.

Police Scotland said the device – which would have been used in the late 1700s and 1800s – was taken from Deer Abbey in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

The trap was located on the entrance wall of the ruined building and is believed to have been stolen sometime between the afternoon of Tuesday June 14 and the following afternoon.

Bosses at Historic Environment Scotland, which maintains the building, condemned the theft.

Peter McGrath, head of physical security at the organisation, said: “Theft from historic sites, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, is unacceptable.

“Acts such as this can cause irreparable damage and mean that we can lose pieces of our past forever.”

Police Scotland are investigating and Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Historic sites form an integral part of our cultural heritage and far from being places consigned to the past, they are vibrant and alive, welcoming visitors from all across the globe.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

