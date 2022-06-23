Police Scotland underspent by £13m on response to Cop26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police Scotland underspent by £13m on response to Cop26

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 5.58pm
(PA)
(PA)

Policing Cop 26 was delivered with a £13 million underspend, according to papers presented to the Scottish Police Authority.

The climate conference took place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 13 last year, and saw tens of thousands of people visit the city – which prompted a huge police response.

The policing response was allocated a total spend of £158.6 million – with £66.8 million approved by the Cop26 Unit’s Spend Approval Board (SAB); £54.7 million in mutual aid and £37 million of accommodation costs – which were directly met by the UK Government.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Climate protesters are removed and placed in a police van during a demonstration at the Scottish Power Building (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In total, £145 million was spent on the policing response, representing a £13 million underspend.

Police Scotland have been widely praised for their response to Cop26, with the force arresting 97 people and receiving 27 complaints throughout the event.

Chief constable Iain Livingstone said that World Cup organisers are “keen” to see the work being done in Scotland.

Deputy chief constable Will Kerr, who co-ordinated the response, said the low arrest and complaints numbers reflected what the force wanted.

He said: “Compare that to the size and scale of operations in London or elsewhere. That’s a very, very small number of arrests and again reflected what we wanted which was the friendly accommodating and facilitative style of policing with respect to the rights of people.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Police and demonstrators at an Extinction Rebellion protest on St Vincent Street in Glasgow (PA)

DCC Kerr revealed that Police Scotland has shared practice with officers in the United States following the success of Cop26.

He added: “There’s been a very significant amount of interest on two broad issues in policing in Scotland. One is how we run a big operation from a consistent and unambiguously rights based perspective and two: what’s the style of policing, what’s the de-escalation techniques?

“There’s a very significant amount of interest and we’re able to serve more of that through the International Academy.”

The meeting also acknowledged two incidents of “containment” they were criticised for, which police chiefs defended in the interest of public safety.

DCC Kerr said: “We did a very significant debrief after both of those two occasions where we had to use containment but we had to use public safety grounds and I’m more than satisfied I haven’t looked in detail at both of those occasions but the tactic was absolutely appropriately and proportionately applied by Mark Hargreaves and the tactical commanders on the ground.

“It was necessary for the purpose of public safety particularly when you have a smaller number of protests that are causing a greater public safety risk. We are obliged and we have a duty to step in on those occasions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]