NHS staff urged to reject Scottish government 5% pay offer – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

NHS staff urged to reject Scottish government 5% pay offer – union

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 7.27pm Updated: June 23 2022, 8.34pm
Scotland largest health union to recommend NHS Scotland staff reject Scottish government 5% pay offer (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scotland largest health union to recommend NHS Scotland staff reject Scottish government 5% pay offer (Lynne Cameron/PA)

NHS Scotland staff have been advised to turn down the Scottish government’s recent 5% pay deal by the country’s largest health union.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the record-breaking proposed wages rise – which could amount to £2,400 a year for some frontline employees – was a “demonstration of how much we value our NHS staff who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the course of the pandemic”.

But unions have deemed the amount “unacceptable”.

UNISON Scotland’s health committee, which represents the health workers in the union, said it will ballot its members on whether they wish to accept or reject this latest pay offer.

It has recommended they turn down the deal.

Wilma Brown, chairwoman of the committee, said: “NHS staff are angry.

“They see bills going through the roof and feel the Scottish Government should be doing more to support them with the highest inflation in living memory.

“Having listened to the anger there is amongst the NHS staff, UNISON will recommend that our members reject this offer.”

A consultative ballot is the first stage towards taking industrial action up to and including strike action.

Ms Brown added: “We will run a consultative strike ballot in the coming weeks, and demand that the government look at the amount offered and the way the financial envelope is distributed.

“UNISON stewards have spent the last few weeks walking the wards and departments within hospitals and health care areas, speaking to their members and colleagues and are under no doubt about the feelings of NHS staff.

“Unless the Scottish government come to the table with an improved offer UNISON will press ahead with this ballot.”

The 5% pay rise deal, which would apply to nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff, is the largest pay rise ever to be offered to NHS workers since devolution.

But, in recent days, union leaders have repeatedly said the increase needs to go further, with Jaki Lambert, director for Scotland for the Royal College of Midwives saying the offer is “simply not good enough.”

UNISON Scotland said the proposed pay uplift for the period for 2022 to 2023 results in an annual increase for a senior manager at the top pay grades getting a £5,500 per increase, a £1,300 increase for an entry nurse, occupational therapist or physio and someone at the bottom of the pay scale getting around a £1,000 increase.

In response, a Scottish government spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Unison is recommending members reject this offer which, if accepted, will be the biggest single year pay rise NHS Agenda for Staff have seen since devolution, and will ensure that our staff continue to remain the best paid in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]