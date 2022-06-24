Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major rail route remains closed after a lorry struck the east coast mainline in East Lothian on Thursday.

The lorry left the road and crashed into a wall before landing on the railway at Haddington Road in Wallyford at around 1.30pm.

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services, but Network Rail announced the track was still closed on Friday morning.

With the HGV clear of the line (hopefully by midnight), we’ll start repairing our damaged overhead line equipment. What we’ve not been able to do so far is inspect the damage to the track and signalling system (a telecoms cabinet was located where the vehicle landed). /2 pic.twitter.com/koKFLEm8H1 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 23, 2022

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) warned passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel.

Network Rail said on Friday morning they are making “good progress” on repairs and that reopening is “imminent” after the lorry strike destroyed a signalling cabinet.

07:30 Update on Wallyford. Good progress on repairs overnight, but unfortunately the East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed hasn't reopened though it's imminent. Repairs ongoing to the signalling system, following the HGV destroying a lineside cabinet /1 pic.twitter.com/qTboNnE67b — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 24, 2022

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and Police Scotland have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

⚠️#LNERUpdate Following an incident involving a road vehicle on Thursday 23 June, we will NOT be able to run services between #Newcastle and #Edinburgh in either direction on Friday 24 June. We are advising customers DO NOT TRAVEL between Newcastle and Edinburgh on 24 June. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 23, 2022

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

“I’d ask anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 1714 of Thursday June 23 2022.”