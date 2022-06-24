Major rail line reopens south of Edinburgh after lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major rail route has reopened after a lorry ended up on the tracks.

The vehicle left the road and crashed into a wall before landing on the East Coast Main Line at Haddington Road in Wallyford, East Lothian, on Thursday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services.

The lorry crashed on to the tracks (Network Rail/PA)

Network Rail announced at around 11am on Friday that the line, just south of Edinburgh, had reopened and train operators were working to restart train services as soon as possible.

But London North Eastern Railway has urged passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel on Friday.

Police Scotland has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

⚠️#LNERUpdate Following an incident involving a road vehicle on Thursday 23 June, we will NOT be able to run services between #Newcastle and #Edinburgh in either direction on Friday 24 June. We are advising customers DO NOT TRAVEL between Newcastle and Edinburgh on 24 June. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 23, 2022

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“I’d ask anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 1714 of Thursday June 23.”