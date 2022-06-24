Covid infections rise again in Scotland to one in 20 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid infections rise again in Scotland to one in 20 people

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 1.07pm
The ONS estimates one in 20 people in Scotland had Covid last week (PA)
The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland increased last week, driven by new Omicron variants, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that in the week ending June 17, an estimated 250,700 people in private households had the virus – equating to around one in 20.

This is up from around one in 30 people the previous week and is the highest level in the UK.

Covid levels are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely caused by infections of the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

It is estimated that around one in 45 people in Wales had the virus in the week to June 18, one in 40 in England, and one in 30 in Northern Ireland.

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Rates have continued to rise across the UK, with the largest increase seen in Scotland.

(PA Graphics)

“In England, infections increased across all age groups, with the lowest level of infection seen in school-aged children.

“These increases are largely driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. We will continue to closely monitor the data.”

ONS figures for Scotland are given for the week ending June 17, while for England, Wales and Northern Ireland they are for the week ending June 18.

Separate Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published on Wednesday showed cases of Covid-19 rose by almost a third in Scotland last week.

There were 15,541 cases reported in the week to June 19, PHS said, up 30.5% from 11,909 the previous week.

