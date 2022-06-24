Woman, 76, killed in flats fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 76-year-old woman has died in a fire in a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to the property on Ruby Street in the Dalmarnock area of Glasgow at around 7.45am on Friday.

The woman was in the property where the fire had ignited and she died at the scene.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45am on Friday June 24, police and emergency services attended a report of a fire at a block of flats on Ruby Street, Glasgow.

“The occupant of the flat, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“There is no risk to other residents within the block of flats and no evacuations were required.”