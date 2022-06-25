Motorcyclist, 48, dies in fatal road crash near A83

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old man has died following a fatal road crash between a motorbike and a lorry near the A83.

The incident, which happened at around 2pm on Monday June 20 on the A815 near its junction with the A83, to the south of Cairndow in Argyll and Bute, involved a black Yamaha FZS1000 motorbike and a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene where the male motorcyclist was tragically pronounced dead on arrival.

The road was closed for around four hours while officers conducted a full collision investigation.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or a group of motorcyclists travelling north on the A815 prior to the crash to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of June 20.