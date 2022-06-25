Police biker urges fellow motorcyclists to take care on roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police biker urges fellow motorcyclists to take care on roads

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 4.23pm
Police are urging bikers to be careful (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are urging bikers to be careful (Joe Giddens/PA)

A biker police officer has urged fellow motorcyclists to take extra care on the roads as traffic increases during the summer months.

Police Scotland said more than 500 bikers are seriously injured or killed across the country each year, with two fatal crashes in five days this week.

More than 85% of collisions involving motorbikes happen in rural areas, during the daytime and in good weather.

Road policing officers are urging all road users to be responsible and keep each other safe, with a particular focus on motorcyclists, who are more vulnerable.

Fellow biker and deputy head of road policing, Superintendent Stewart Mackie, said: “We speak to motorcyclists and other road users all year round but as the better weather arrives, there is a real focus on motorbike safety and educating all drivers.

“My plea to other riders is a straightforward one – get home safe.

“I have bitter experience of attending fatal collisions over the years and we must all be cautious on bends, especially left hand bends, and think twice before every single overtake.

“I understand the pleasure of being on a bike and exploring Scotland, but there’s nothing more important than returning home to your loved ones safe and well.

“Every road user needs to play their part.”

The warning comes after two motorcyclists died on Scotland’s roads this week.

Liam Mackay, 21, was driving a motorcycle on the A836 Castletown to Dunnet road in the Highlands at about 8am on Friday when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Mackay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the week a 48-year-old man died following a crash involving a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.

The collision happened on the A815 near its junction with the A83, south of Cairndow in Argyll and Bute on Monday.

And a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Saturday June 25.

The collision, which involved a silver Honda motorcycle and a white Clio car, happened on the A82 just outside Crianlarich at around 8.30am.

Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries, where his condition is described as stable.

No-one else was injured.

