Woman, 67, dies following car accident in Fife

A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash in Fife on Sunday.

A grey Toyota Yaris and a black Mitsubishi ASX collided at around 2.45pm on June 26, on the A92 in Luthrie, Fife.

Emergency services were called and the woman, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and fellow occupant of the Mitsubishi, who were both male, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

A full investigation was carried out and the road was closed for around four and a half hours.

We are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A92 near Parbroath crossroads, Luthrie. The incident involved two vehicles and happened around 2.45pm on Sun, 26 June. A woman, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full appeal: https://t.co/r5sibDYcKY pic.twitter.com/MK1zoqxxZj — Fife Police (@FifePolice) June 27, 2022

Police are now appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died in this crash and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw either car prior to the crash to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2021 of June 26.