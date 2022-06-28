Oil and gas industry supports 82,000 jobs in Scotland, says trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Oil and gas industry supports 82,000 jobs in Scotland, says trade body

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 3.47pm
Oil and gas supports 82,000 jobs in Scotland, the OEUK has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Oil and gas supports 82,000 jobs in Scotland, the OEUK has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

The oil and gas sector supports more than 82,000 jobs in Scotland, according to the industry’s leading trade body.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) looked at the economic impact of the sector on employment and income for north of the border in a recent study.

Its research, commissioned by business services company Experian, also found the oil and gas industry contributes £16 billion Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy of Scotland.

Overall, OEUK said the industry continues to meet some 75% of the UK’s energy needs.

And with Aberdeen being regarded as the UK’s “energy capital”, the trade body said companies in Scotland play a “critical role” in maintaining Britain’s existing energy supplies while also building new, low-carbon alternatives.

Following the publication of these new figures, Jenny Stanning, of OEUK, said: “Companies in Scotland help maintain the country’s supplies of home-produced oil and gas while also building the low carbon energy systems of the future.”

She added: “By supporting the production of energy in the UK, we can attract the investment needed to avoid becoming increasingly reliant on imported energy, support jobs, and continue to make a significant contribution to the economy while meeting our climate goals.”

OEUK pointed to its member, Neptune Energy, which recently announced it will spend more than 1.0 billion US dollars (£820 million) over the next five years to secure UK energy supplies.

A portion of this investment will be in the Seagull development, which proposes to use existing infrastructure to produce about 50,000 barrels of oil a day for the UK from 2023.

Located in the central North Sea, the development will use existing infrastructure to bring production forward quickly and is said to reduce reliance on imported oil, OEUK said.

Earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new windfall tax which will put a 25% surcharge on profits of oil and gas giants.

It is hoped the policy will raise as much as £5 billion.

But energy firms have warned it could be detrimental to the sector, and could damage investment in the North Sea.

Ms Stanning said OEUK continues to remain concerned about the impact of the tax on the sector “at a time when we need to prioritise energy produced in the UK”.

A consultation on the windfall tax policy is due to close on Tuesday.

