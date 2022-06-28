Glasgow will return Indian antiquities to ‘rightful owners’ in UK first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow will return Indian antiquities to ‘rightful owners’ in UK first

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.03am
Glasgow museums, including Kelvingrove, will return their artefacts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow museums, including Kelvingrove, will return their artefacts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow will be the first UK museum service to return Indian cultural artefacts to the descendants of their rightful owners.

Six of the original artefacts were stolen from temples and shrines in different states in northern India during British colonial rule in the 19th century while a seventh was illegally purchased as a result of theft from the owner.

Glasgow Life museums is working with the High Commission of India in London to return the antiquities and is thought to be a first for a UK museum. All seven objects were gifted to Glasgow museums.

It comes after a delegation from Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) visited the city’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Friday June 24 to discuss the repatriation of Benin bronzes.

Duncan Dornan, left, and Pat Allan, right, greet the Nigerian delegation at Kelvingrove (Alan Harvey/SNS Group/PA)

Professor Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the NCMM, and Babatunde Adebiyi, the NCMM’s Legal Adviser, were invited to the city to discuss the transfer of ownership and future dates for the return of the artefacts.

It was arranged following Glasgow City Council’s approval that 51 items held in museum collections across the city should be returned to Nigeria, India and the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux tribes in South Dakota, United States.

Glasgow will return 25 Lakota cultural items that were sold and donated to Glasgow’s museums by George Crager, an interpreter for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show who visited the city in 1892.

These will be handed back to South Dakota-based descendants of the late Marcella LeBeau, a Lakota elder, politician, nurse and military veteran who died last year.

Some of these objects were taken from the Wounded Knee Massacre site following the battle of December 1890, while others were personal items belonging to named ancestors or are ceremonial artefacts. All of the items embody the belief, history and values of the Oceti Sakowin nation.

The work has been ongoing since it was discovered the Benin bronzes were taken from sacred sites and ceremonial buildings during the British Punitive Expedition of 1897 which saw Britain conquer the historical Kingdom of Benin which was subsequently absorbed into colonial Nigeria.

These had previously been acquired as gifts, bequests and from auction houses.

Duncan Dornan, Head of Museums and Collections at Glasgow Life, which manages the city’s museums, said: “The visit to Glasgow by the NCMM delegation marks an important milestone for the city, as it continues its positive history of repatriation by returning the Benin bronzes to their rightful owners.

“Glasgow Life Museums is committed to being transparent about such artefacts’ origins and how they came into the city’s possession. The meeting with the NCMM delegation presented an opportunity to build on the international relationships we have already developed, and lay solid foundations for the next stages of repatriation.

“By addressing past wrongs, we believe the returns will help to strengthen existing relations with these descendant communities.”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “It was an honour to host delegates from the NCMM in Glasgow for informative talks on how our city can best support the return of these cherished artefacts.

“Glasgow has led repatriation efforts in the UK since 1998, when the city agreed to hand back the Lakota Sacred Ghost Dance shirt to the Wounded Knee Survivors’ Association.

“We’ve since engaged with partners around the world to find a respectful and constructive outcome for all parties, and this latest round of conversations will play a pivotal part in helping the city to fulfil this agreement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier