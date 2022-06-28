More than two thirds of Scottish firms facing skills shortage – Open University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than two thirds of Scottish firms facing skills shortage – Open University

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.03am
The organisation has co-commissioned a report with The Open University (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Scottish companies are struggling to recruit the right people in the right role amid a nationwide skills shortage, according to a new report.

In a survey undertaken for the Open University’s business barometer report, 70% of respondents said their organisations are currently facing skills shortages with 84% saying this has led to an increase in workloads for other staff.

More than 60% of organisations have plans for recruitment, training and addressing skills shortages.

The annual report is a “temperature check” on the skills landscape in Scotland. The percentage of organisations facing recruitment struggles as a result of the skills shortage has increased by 8% this year to 70%.

Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and rising business costs have all fed into the skills shortage, organisations say.

The report, commissioned in partnership with the British Chambers of Commerce, surveyed 1300 employers across the country.

David Allen from the Open University in Scotland said the need to address the skills gap is more important than ever. He added: “These recruitment challenges place a focus on growing talent from within the organisation as well as attracting new staff.

“Critically, staff in Scotland seem to be under more pressure than staff elsewhere in the UK. More employers say this year that the skills shortage is increasing their teams’ workload and wellbeing.

Russell Borthwick of Aberdeen and Grampians Chamber of Commerce (Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

“Through The Open University’s work with employees and organisations across Scotland, we’re seeing how targeted skills training can make a huge difference providing new opportunities for individuals and supporting growth for businesses.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, commented: “By 2030 a fifth of Scotland’s population will be of retirement age and by 2050 this will be one quarter.

“Our nation’s overall population growth since 1970 is only 5%, well behind peer nations. As we attempt to recover from the pandemic and grapple with the impact of geo-political events, these worrying statistics, together with the results of this survey, confirm that labour and skills shortages are worsening, acting as a dangerous drag on economic recovery and growth.

“Workforce and skills planning has never been more important and it’s vital that policy makers, employers, our education system and training providers work meaningfully together to ensure our businesses have access to the people and skills needed to achieve our economic potential.”

