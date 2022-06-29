Edinburgh International Film Festival to return fully in-person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh International Film Festival to return fully in-person

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 6.01am Updated: June 29 2022, 11.23am
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh’s International Film Festival is set to return fully in-person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The programme of 125 films, documentaries, animations and classics will run from Friday August 12 until Saturday August 20 and will celebrate women’s filmmaking.

Edinburgh’s International Festival and Fringe will also see a return of normality following the pandemic.

A full programme for the festival will be announced on Wednesday July 20.

Edinburgh International Film Festival
Aditi Jehangir as Dorothy, Ewan Shand as Scarecrow and Brian McDavid as a Stormtrooper (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kristy Matheson, creative director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “I would like to thank all my programming and festival production colleagues for their smarts, dedication and generosity in preparing our 2022 edition.

“To the filmmakers who’ve trusted us with their stories, and our many collaborators for their time and creative input into the festival, a very big thanks. We’ve crafted a programme that we’re enormously proud of and we can’t wait to share it with audiences this summer in Edinburgh.”

Sambrooke Scott, head of audience development at Screen Scotland, said: “We are proud to support the 75th anniversary edition of EIFF – the first edition that reflects the new creative leadership and vision of Kristy Matheson.

“With the event fully back in-person, in August with an expanded footprint across the city and a fantastic array of local and international film talent on offer, it promises to be an exciting return and bold renewal.

“Congratulations to Kirsty and the team at EIFF on this programme which really exemplifies the renewed ambition for the festival.”

