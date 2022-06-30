Scottish retail raises more than £16 million for charity and community groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish retail raises more than £16 million for charity and community groups

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Scottish retailers raised or donated more than £16 million for good causes in 2021, according to a new report (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Scottish retail industry has raised or donated more than £16.63 million to good causes across the country in the last year, according to a new report.

The figures were released by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), which looked at 52 of its members and what they did for good causes in the country.

The sum brings the cumulative amount raised since the first report of this kind was published in 2016 to £92 million.

Alongside raising and donating money, retailers have collaboratively delivered projects, provided surplus food donations, promoted government public information campaigns, and supported volunteering, the report added.

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord described the findings as “tremendous”.

Scottish Government public finance minister Tom Arthur MSP said: “Scotland’s retailers and their staff have already gone above and beyond delivering lifeline services and goods to customers and local communities throughout the pandemic.

“In addition, they have raised millions of pounds for good causes, helping make a further difference to those most in need.”

While the 2021 figure is still below pre-pandemic levels, it is a slight increase on 2020, SRC said.

The report also showed direct donations to Scottish charities from the country’s retailers were worth more than £10.1 million last year.

And a total of 900,000 volunteer hours were provided to charity or community work, with more than four million meals donated.

Commenting on the report, SRC chairman John Brodie said: “Despite the immense pressure on retailers and the economy last year, our industry continues to play its part in supporting Scottish communities.

“It’s not just donating and raising over £16 million, but the partnerships, the time volunteering, the opportunity for charities to speak with customers, and all the other support provided by the retail industry to good causes across Scotland.

“At a local and national level, our members are playing their part in supporting Scottish communities.”

