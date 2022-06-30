Scottish retail raises more than £16 million for charity and community groups

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish retail industry has raised or donated more than £16.63 million to good causes across the country in the last year, according to a new report.

The figures were released by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), which looked at 52 of its members and what they did for good causes in the country.

The sum brings the cumulative amount raised since the first report of this kind was published in 2016 to £92 million.

Alongside raising and donating money, retailers have collaboratively delivered projects, provided surplus food donations, promoted government public information campaigns, and supported volunteering, the report added.

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord described the findings as “tremendous”.

Scottish Government public finance minister Tom Arthur MSP said: “Scotland’s retailers and their staff have already gone above and beyond delivering lifeline services and goods to customers and local communities throughout the pandemic.

“In addition, they have raised millions of pounds for good causes, helping make a further difference to those most in need.”

While the 2021 figure is still below pre-pandemic levels, it is a slight increase on 2020, SRC said.

The report also showed direct donations to Scottish charities from the country’s retailers were worth more than £10.1 million last year.

And a total of 900,000 volunteer hours were provided to charity or community work, with more than four million meals donated.

Commenting on the report, SRC chairman John Brodie said: “Despite the immense pressure on retailers and the economy last year, our industry continues to play its part in supporting Scottish communities.

“It’s not just donating and raising over £16 million, but the partnerships, the time volunteering, the opportunity for charities to speak with customers, and all the other support provided by the retail industry to good causes across Scotland.

“At a local and national level, our members are playing their part in supporting Scottish communities.”